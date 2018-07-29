EXRNchain Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $108,439.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00410586 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00169530 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000914 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXRNchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

