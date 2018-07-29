Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Shares of Expedia Group opened at $137.79 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 197.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,108,000 after purchasing an additional 956,715 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $99,649,000 after acquiring an additional 361,311 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,337,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $321,208,000 after acquiring an additional 247,413 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 499,145 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,111,000 after acquiring an additional 239,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

