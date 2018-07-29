Expedia Group (EXPE) PT Raised to $150.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. MKM Partners raised their price target on Expedia Group to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of Expedia Group traded up $11.99, hitting $137.79, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 7,264,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,379. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

