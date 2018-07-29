Expedia Group (EXPE) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,108,000 after buying an additional 956,715 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $99,649,000 after buying an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,337,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $321,208,000 after buying an additional 247,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 499,145 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,111,000 after buying an additional 239,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

