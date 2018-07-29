Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 83.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Exelixis opened at $21.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Exelixis had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $212.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,849,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $79,157.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,460,438. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

