Exela Technologies (XELA) versus Msci (MSCI) Head to Head Review

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies and Msci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Msci 0 2 5 0 2.71

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.89%. Msci has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Msci.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Msci has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies N/A -31,672.80% -9.32% Msci 26.14% 109.18% 12.64%

Dividends

Msci pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Exela Technologies does not pay a dividend. Msci pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Msci has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Msci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.15 billion 0.63 -$204.28 million ($1.66) -2.89 Msci $1.27 billion 11.99 $303.97 million $3.98 43.11

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Msci shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Msci beats Exela Technologies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.