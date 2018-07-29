Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $586,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NGG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $70,348,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4,580.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 477,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 466,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 234,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 269.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 163,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 722.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,253 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid opened at $54.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $2.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.