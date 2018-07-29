Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,399,000 after purchasing an additional 932,031 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $45,468,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $37,495,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $33,038,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $270.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.13.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

