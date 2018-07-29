Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EI) PT Set at €128.00 by Cfra

Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EPA:EI) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by equities researchers at Cfra in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €122.79 ($144.45).

Get Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq alerts:

Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq opened at €112.20 ($132.00) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq has a 12-month low of €100.60 ($118.35) and a 12-month high of €122.15 ($143.71).

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.