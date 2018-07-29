Essent Group (ESNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a $38.36 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $53.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of Essent Group traded down $0.41, reaching $38.39, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 819,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,213. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.