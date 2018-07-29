Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp opened at $37.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,551,056.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 132.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

