Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s FY2018 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.00 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. White sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 538,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 386,657 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 229,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 187,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5,284.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 171,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.