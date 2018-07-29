EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) PT Lowered to $64.00

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

EQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

EQT Midstream Partners opened at $51.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.92. EQT Midstream Partners has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 65.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of EQT Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $55,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $65,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 106,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

