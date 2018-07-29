Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 111.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 343.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 152.1% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA opened at $252.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.