Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 104.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners opened at $29.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

