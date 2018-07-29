Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Holdings Reduced by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

