Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Shares Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 10.4% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,095.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $39,022.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,677.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $167,747. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.