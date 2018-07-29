Entegris (ENTG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,071. Entegris has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,506 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,461,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,498,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 25.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after purchasing an additional 280,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 261.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 941,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

