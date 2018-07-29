Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer opened at $63.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 292.85%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

