Elite (1337) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $9,542.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elite has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035507 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005801 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00045005 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00348580 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018799 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,032,426,168 coins and its circulating supply is 26,230,073,053 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.net

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

