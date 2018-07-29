Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) & Vericel (VCEL) Head-To-Head Review

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -227.27% -105.48% Vericel -20.89% -67.15% -27.10%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vericel 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 202.52%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.44 million ($4.86) -2.10 Vericel $63.92 million 5.74 -$17.28 million ($0.50) -20.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates that are in Phase II clinical trial include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Exendin 9-39 for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

