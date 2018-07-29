Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $932.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will post $932.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.00 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $821.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.79.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $3,368,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,522,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $13.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.87. 3,792,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,300. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $156.87.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

