Education Realty Trust (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Education Realty Trust has set its FY18 guidance at $1.81-1.91 EPS.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Education Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EDR opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Education Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.41.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

