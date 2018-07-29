Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (EFF) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.41

News coverage about Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.6170543567895 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EFF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.32. 9,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,866. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

