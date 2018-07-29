Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,193 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,930,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,014,000 after acquiring an additional 407,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 603,784 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,442,000 after acquiring an additional 484,780 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,794,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,334,000 after acquiring an additional 150,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

