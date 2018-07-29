East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.88 Million

Brokerages predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $398.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $402.19 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $352.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,710 shares of company stock worth $10,151,228. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp traded down $0.05, hitting $65.96, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 531,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

