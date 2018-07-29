EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC) Shares Sold by Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,786,630 shares during the period. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM comprises about 13.8% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Point Capital LLC owned about 30.97% of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM worth $105,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 5,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 322,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 317,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

ECC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM opened at $18.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.18. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. equities research analysts predict that EAGLE POINT Cr/COM will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Spinner bought 75,000 shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73,933.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,544,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,482,589 shares of company stock worth $8,044,981,789. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

