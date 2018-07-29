Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.47. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 232.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

