Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.17.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.47. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 232.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.