Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNB opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $134.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. ValuEngine cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

