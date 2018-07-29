Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. Segment wise, it expects to spend about $37.6 billion for electric utilities and infrastructure, $7.6 billion for gas utilities and infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for commercial renewable for the 2018-2022 period. It currently boasts a robust five-year capital plan and plans to invest about $48.2 billion in growth projects over the 2018-2022 time frame. This investment plan will drive earnings base growth in the company’s combined electric and gas businesses of approximately 6%, over the next five years. The company further projects investments to support its targeted earnings growth rate of 4%–6% through 2022. The company also outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, Duke Energy faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure.”

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 137.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 164,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 61,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

