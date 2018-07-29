DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,870,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in DowDuPont by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 711,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in DowDuPont by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 275,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 78,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.