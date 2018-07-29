DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the first quarter worth about $59,025,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 306.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,002,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $68.37 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.