Dover Corp (DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. Dover posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dover to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

DOV opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dover news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,159,989.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,252,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $239,625,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,639,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Dover by 13.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 564,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

