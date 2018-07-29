Douglas K. Bratton Buys 165,000 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Director Douglas K. Bratton bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aquestive Therapeutics opened at $15.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

About Aquestive Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.