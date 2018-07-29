Dixie Group (DXYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $98.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. research analysts predict that Dixie Group Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dixie Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dixie Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 763,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dixie Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

