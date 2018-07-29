Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,242,000 after acquiring an additional 785,466 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X opened at $49.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.