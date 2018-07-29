Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy traded down $0.16, reaching $21.90, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.33. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,044.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 24.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

