Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Position Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $335,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $419,364. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy opened at $21.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.33. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

