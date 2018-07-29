Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Lounsberry III sold 2,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.14. Chemung Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

