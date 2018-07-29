Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in eGain Corp (EGAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of eGain worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 549.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 224.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 136,241 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in eGain by 455.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eGain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,996.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $114,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,928.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,450 shares of company stock worth $633,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. eGain Corp has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $411.99 million, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

