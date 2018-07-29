Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 33,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $9.61 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

