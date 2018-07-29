Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $191,060.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00406262 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00167146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.