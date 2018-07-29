Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.29 ($48.57).

Deutsche Wohnen opened at €42.27 ($49.73) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

