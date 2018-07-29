Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evotec (EVTCY)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday.

OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 0.57. Evotec has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.04 million for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.10%.

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services.

