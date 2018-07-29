Denbury Resources (DNR) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 10,935,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,653,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

DNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KLR Group cut Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 3.20.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at $411,235.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,988,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 671,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

