Decentraland Price Reaches $0.13 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Gate.io and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $140.07 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003753 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00407174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00171359 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DDEX, OKEx, Mercatox, BigONE, Radar Relay, Huobi, Ethfinex, Binance, LATOKEN, Bibox, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Upbit, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

