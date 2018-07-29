Daimler (DAI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.00 ($83.53).

Daimler stock opened at €59.29 ($69.75) on Thursday. Daimler has a one year low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a one year high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

