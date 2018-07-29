DA Davidson Weighs in on FormFactor, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

FORM opened at $13.05 on Friday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $201,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,875 shares in the company, valued at $574,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $367,421. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 80,740 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 846,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 37.4% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 150,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,172.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 552,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

