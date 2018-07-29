Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor opened at $18.08 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 310,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,545.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $457,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.