Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,216,727 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 29th total of 19,645,770 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,877,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of CY stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 310,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $33,885.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $457,453. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 138.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $290,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.